NSCDC, Tantita arrest five suspects with 250,000 litres of adulterated fuel

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps and Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, a private security company, have arrested five suspects dealing in adulterated petroleum products in Ondo State.

Oluyemi Ibiloye, Ondo State Commandant of the NSCDC, made this known on Monday in a statement issued in Akure.

In the statement signed by the command’s spokesperson, DSC Aidamenbor Daniel, Ibiloye said that the suspects: Orofin Olorunjuwon, Enigbewo Sunday, Ayeyiwa Ilumaro, Owoyemi Ete and Okorisa Noah, were arrested on Sunday at the Igbokoda waterways in Ilaje Local Government Area of the state.

According to him, the suspects were arrested with two large wooden boats filled with about 250,000 litres of adulterated petroleum products, three outboard boat engines and two pumping machines.

He said: “Meanwhile, the joint task force set the illegally acquired petroleum product ablaze on the high sea while the suspects and other exhibit are in custody for prosecution.

Also Read:

“So, we have assured that the joint operation and routine patrol of the waterways will be a continuous exercise to rid state of economic saboteurs.

“Also, the arrested suspects will be prosecuted according to our extant laws to serve as deterrent to other criminal elements.”