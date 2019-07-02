Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps Command in Nasarawa State on Tuesday said it rescued a woman suspected to be a human trafficker from mob in Lafia.

Commandant of the corps in the state, Mohammed Mahmoud-Fari, told News Agency of Nigeria in Lafia that the rescue followed a distress call that a woman was being lynched by a mob at Lafia Modern Market.

He said that the people accused the woman of carrying a human head in her bag, and started beating her without checking the content of the bag.

According to Mahmoud-Fari, our officers swung into action immediately after receiving the call and rescued the woman from the mob.

He said: “When our men rescued her, nothing implicating was found in her belongings.”

He disclosed that the woman was immediately rushed to the command’s medical facility where she was currently receiving treatment.

Mahmoud-Fari called on the public to desist from mob action and report incidents to law enforcement agencies.

He also said that prosecution of suspected robbers recently arrested in the state would commence soon.

According to him, from preliminary investigation, the suspects were responsible for robbery operations in some ministries in the state.

He said: “They were involved in recent operation at Nasarawa State Geographic Information System where they tied up the security guards.

“They were also involved in operations at the Ministries of Education, Land and Survey, and Precious FM 102.5 Lafia in 2018.”

He said that two of the suspects were arrested following their identification by one of the guards on duty in NAGIS when they attacked the office last week.

He said: “One of the security guard that was tied up during the operation of the group at the office of NAGIS recognised two of the suspects.”

The commandant said that some of the suspects had already confessed to the crime, and pleaded for mercy.

He warned criminals to either repent or leave the state.