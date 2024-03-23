NSCDC promises adequate security for Ogun farmers

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Ogun Command, has assured farmers in the state of adequate security ahead of the wet season farming.

Its Commandant in Ogun, David Ojelabi,gave the assurance in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Abeokuta on Saturday.

Ojelabi said that the command has trained officers who are well equipped in carrying out the task of providing security for farmers.

“NSCDC will ensure that the people of Ogun go about their farming business without any fear of attack from any quarter,” he said.

He assured farmers that their farmland and crops would be provided with adequate security by the corps through its agro-rangers unit.

Ojelabi said the provision of security for farmers would lead to an increase in agricultural activities and reduce food shortage in the country.

Also Read:

“NSCDC priority is to ensure adequate security of farmers and all agricultural investments.

“The priority is also to promote peaceful co-existence between farmers and herders through Alternative Dispute Resolution.(ADR).

“This peaceful co-existence would encourage farmers to do their job without fear of being attacked.”