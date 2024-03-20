NSCDC nabs four suspected kidnappers, informant in Ondo

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Ondo State Command has arrested four suspected kidnappers and one informant at two different places in the state.

The NSCDC State Commandant, Oluyemi Ibiloye, disclosed this on Wednesday at a news conference in Akure.

Ibiloye said that one of suspects was arrested alongside the informant at Eti-Ose in Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

He added that the other three suspects were arrested at the Ipele Forest Reserve in Owo Local Government Area of the state.

According to him, the command was able to arrest the suspects while acting on credible intelligence information with the combined team of intelligent officers and men of the operation units of the command.

He explained that one of the suspected kidnappers was arrested after a gun duel with the command’s personnel, saying that the arrested informant was also into the trade of planting marijuana at Eti-Ose.

Ibiloye said: “It has been established now that three people that the suspects collected ransom from in the past have come forward to identify them and those in the process of collecting ransom also were identified.

“And some of the items recovered from the suspects included four locally made guns, some charms, and other dangerous weapons among others.

“Meanwhile, the suspect involved in kidnapping and planting of marijuana would be handed over to NDLEA for prosecution for cultivating marijuana.”

Ibiloye, who vowed to rid Ondo of crime and criminality, warned that anyone who intends to engage in crime should either leave the state or change his/her trade.

“This is because if caught, he would face the law of the land and be prosecuted accordingly,” he said.