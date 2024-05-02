NSCDC nabs fake doctor over pregnant woman’s demise in Osun

The Osun State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, on Thursday, said it has apprehended a fake doctor for allegedly delivering a pregnant woman of a baby which led to her death.

It was learnt that the fake doctor, Oladiti Saheed, 32, only possessed a secondary school certificate with which he operated a clinic, Oloruntoyin Clinic in Ororuwa town, Boripe local government area of the state for over six years.

The spokesperson of NSCDC in Osun, Kehinde Adeleke, added that the suspect was also training some youths under him after charging them N5000.

According to Adeleke, a pregnant woman, said to be hypertensive, had gone to his hospital for consultation and he administered drugs to her after which he gave her an appointment.

She noted that the suspect confessed to have asked the woman to come back when she started feeling signs of labour.

“On Thursday, 18th April 2024, the woman began to experience labour symptoms and was in the hospital where she was delivered of a baby.

“The victim developed some complications shortly after and was later rushed to a nearby licensed hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

“Further discreet investigation revealed that the suspect also engaged in the training of people to become quack doctors like him with the sum of Five Thousand Naira only (N5,000),” Adeleke said.

The State Commandant, NSCDC, Michael Adaralewa said that the suspect would face full wrath of the law after investigation has been completed.

Adaralewa equally charged members of the public to be wary of health institutions they seek medical attention to avert such occurrences.