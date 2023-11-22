NSCDC intercepts nine truckloads of mining contents in Benue

The Benue Command of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has intercepted nine trucks loaded with limonite and lithium.

The State Commandant, Yakubu Ibrahim, disclosed this on Wednesday while addressing newsmen in Makurdi.

Ibrahim said one of the trucks, with registration number: Ogun JGB 344 XB, white in colour, loaded with limonite was intercepted at Jato-Aka in Kwande Local Government Area of Benue State on October 10.

He said that limonite is the most important ore of titanium used in production of paints, printing inks, fabrics, plastics, papers, sunscreen, food and cosmetics.

Ibrahim said that eight trucks, all with Lagos registration numbers, were intercepted on November 19 at Apa Oweto Road in Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue State.

The Commandant said that no suspect was arrested in connection with the crime yet.

He said the drivers and other passengers in the trucks took to their heels on sighting his men.

He confirmed that investigation was ongoing to apprehend the perpetrators.

Ibrahim added: “Everyone knows that the state frowns seriously at any case of illegal mining and economic sabotage.

“There will be no hiding place for those who committed these crimes.”

Also Read:

The Command also presented seven suspects with various crimes to newsmen.

Ibrahim said one of the suspects, Jacob Apav, has been on the wanted list of the state government submitted to the Command on October 6.

Apav, who was arrested on November 9 in Kwande Local Government Area, was charged with criminal conspiracy, armed robbery, cattle rustling, theft and being in possession of stolen items and cheating.

Other suspects were: Peter Kpandev, Godwin Sarwuan, Monday Nwoba, Jude Ugoh, Kenneth Njoku and Francis Nnabu.

The suspects were arrested on different days at different locations with various crimes.