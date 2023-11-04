NSCDC foils attempt to vandalise NNPC pipelines in Lagos

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Lagos State Command said it has foiled attempts by some unscrupulous Nigerians to vandalise the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited pipelines at Aboru in Agbado Oke-Odo Local Council Development Authority.

The development was disclosed by the Command’s spokesman, Oluwaseun Abolurin, in a statement on Saturday.

Abolurin said: “The act of these unscrupulous elements was foiled, at exactly 5:30am, at the aforementioned, location, by the gallant and tactical operation of the anti-vandal unit of the command led, by Assistant Commandant of Corps Abdullahi Jubril Musa.”

The State Commandant, Usman Ishaq Alfadarai, in a bid to protect lives and critical national assets and infrastructure of government, immediately, ordered that the compromised areas should be condoned off, while patrol and robust surveillance of the entire area continues.

Alfadarai has also engaged community leaders, religious bodies, youths, NNPC and other relevant stakeholders on the need to collaborate with the Corps in fulfilling its noble mandate.

Abolurin revealed that the NSCDC team recovered petroleum products, 47 kegs, hoes, hammers, pliers, sacks and other items used being used for acts of vandalism.

It was gathered that vandals, sighting the team, bolted through the bush path.