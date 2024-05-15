NSCDC arrests suspected serial motorcycle thief in Osun

Osun State Command of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has arrested a 27-year-old suspected serial motorcycle snatcher.

This is contained in a statement by the NSCDC Commandant in the state, Michael Adaralewa, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Adaralewa said that the suspect, who hails from Obada compound in Ede, Osun, was arrested on Saturday at Oke-Ola area of Ede.

He said that the suspect said in his confessional statement that he started stealing motorcycles about three years ago and that on the day he was arrested, he stole a motorcycle parked in front of an apartment at Oke-Ola.

“He said he has a special key which he uses to unlock and steal motorcycles,” he said.

Adaralewa stated that discreet investigation revealed that the suspect had four motorcycles in his room which he allegedly stole at Agip area, Ayo-Omoba, Obada in Ede.

He said that the suspect confessed that he usually sold the stolen items to his buyers at the rate of N40,000.

The commandant said the suspect added that he had someone in a popular market in Ede who used to prepare sales agreement papers for him, which he would thereafter give to the buyers of the stolen motorcycles.

He assured members of the public that all accomplices to the crime would be made to face the full wrath of the law in due course.

Adaralewa said that the corps would continue to fish out criminally-minded people from the state.