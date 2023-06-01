NSCDC arrests seven workers of filling stations hoarding fuel

No fewer than seven filling stations workers had been arrested by the operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in Osun State.

The development was confirmed by the spokesperson of the NSCDC in the state, Kehinde Adeleke, in a statement.

In the statement on Wednesday, Adeleke said those arrested were filling station attendants, managers and supervisors at different locations in Osogbo, the state capital.

She said: “They had fuel in their reservoir but refused to sell to members of the public, while queues were seen at their various filling stations.

“When asked why they refuse to sell fuel, most of them said they were waiting for approval from their headquarters.”

“The arrests took place on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, while the Anti-Vandalism Unit of the command went around the state capital to monitor the sales of premium motor spirit.”

