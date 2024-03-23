NSCDC arrest seven suspected rail tracks vandals

Operatives of the Plateau State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps have arrested seven suspects for vandalising railway tracks and slippers in the state.

Alexander Barunde, the Commandant of the Corps in the state, paraded the suspects in Jos, the state capital.

Barunde said his men arrested them at Kwakwi community in Riyom Local Government Area of the state.

He explained that the arrest followed an intelligence report from some members of the community.

He said items recovered from the suspected vandals included 60 pieces of railway tracks, 30 slippers and other materials.

Barunde said: “The suspects loaded the items in two trucks and heading to a yet-to-be identified destination.

“My men apprehended and brought them here for interrogation.

“The suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.”

One of the suspects, Ahmed Mohammed, denied knowledge that the items were vandalised, adding that they were only contracted to convey them.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that this is coming as the state government had concluded arrangements to resuscitate rail mass transit within Jos and Bukuru metropolis.