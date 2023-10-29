NPL: Bendel Insurance, Akwa United match ends in stalemate

Visiting Akwa United FC of Uyo on Saturday forced Bendel Insurance FC of Benin to a goalless draw in the Match Day 5 encounter of the Nigeria Professional League.

In the match, decided at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin, Insurance were a shadow of their usual selves.

This was as their blunt attacking force failed to convert several begging opportunities to goals.

True to his earlier promise, Akwa United coach, Fatai Osho, was able to tame the home side, which his team lost to last season, after he boasted of a revenge.

Only Insurance Tamara Ezekiel came close to a goal in the stoppage time of the first half, but his nod missed the target.

Reacting to the result, the Technical Director for Bendel Insurance, Coach Monday Odigie, said his team could not properly prepare for the league because of their involvement in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Odigie said: “The league finished and Bendel Insurance were on the continent, so there was no time for preparation for the league, which is very key to every club’s performance.

“Insurance lost players.

“I think the management can attest to that.

“They can tell you why they allowed their players to go when they have not got replacements.

“For every team that is going through a rebuilding process, what you saw today is very evident.

“It is what you will see.

“The league is a long way to go.

“So it is a game we take one after the other.”

For being goal shy, Odigie said he was aware the team had a problem with attackers scoring goals, but would continue to do his best to turn the tide.

He added: “Like you said, not this game alone.

“The last three games we played, we had problems with the attackers scoring goals.

“The coach just has to keep looking how best he can get the players who are fit and work on them.

“We will correct our mistakes.

“We wanted to win and we didn’t win.

“We keep trying and work on our weaknesses.

“We know we have problems with our attackers scoring.”

To coach Osho of Akwa United, the result, it was not a bad match and promised to consolidate on it in their next two matches, which are at home in Uyo.

He said: “Bendel Insurance is a team that is coordinated, but we had our game plan and we executed it.

“This is not a bad result.

“I believe if we play our next two matches, which are home games, it will lift us up on the ladder.”