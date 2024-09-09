NPFL: Sunshine thrash Bayelsa United in season opener

Sunshine Stars Football Club of Akure started the Nigeria Premier Football League season with a 3-0 win over Bayelsa United.

The News Agency of Nigeria is reporting that the match was played on Sunday at the Dipo Dina Stadium, Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State.

Sunshine Stars’ forward, Seidu Salisu, opened the scoring with an assist from Promise Awosanmi in the 44th minute of the half time.

On resumption of the second half, Awosanmi made it 2-0 for the home side from a free kick in the 54th minute.

Stephen Chuckwudi, who came from the bench, made it 3-0 in the 90th minute with a clinical finish that put the icing on the cake.

In his post match interview, Sunshine Stars’ head coach, Kennedy Boboye, said he was happy with the win in spite of the fact that most of the players were new in the club.

Boboye said the target of every manager is to play at the continental level.

“We are not there yet, we are just trying to play the way we did at our training sessions, we still have more to do,” he said.

The Head Coach of Bayelsa United, Ladan Bosso, said the game had come and gone but some lessons were learnt and areas identified to improve on.

Bosso said 70 percent of his players were just recruited and would need to quickly blend with their colleagues for better results.

