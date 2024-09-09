55-year-old man drowns inside river

A 55-year-old man, Sulain Potiskum, has drowned while swimming in a river in Hadejia Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

Badaruddeen Tijjani, the Spokesperson of the Jigsaw State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, confirmed this.

In a statement on Sunday in Dutse, Tijjani said the incident occurred on Saturday at about 9:45am.

He said: “One Sulaiman Potiskum aged 55, lost his life in a river located at Gada, Bakin Kogi area of Hadejia.

“The tragic incident occurred when the deceased attempted to take his bath along the river bank, but was overwhelmed by the wave.”

Tijjani said the Corps’ search team and local divers brought the man out of the river, adding that he was later confirmed dead by medical personnel at the Hadejia General Hospital.

He said the remains of the deceased had since been handed over to his family for burial.

The spokesperson advised residents of the state to desist from swimming or fishing in rivers as they now outflow due to rising volume of water occasioned by heavy rainfall.

