Sunshine Stars FC of Akure on Sunday failed to win their Match Day 33 encounter of the Nigeria Premier Football League 2023/2024 season against Bendel Insurance amidst relegation battle.
The match, played at the Ondo State Sports Complex, Akure, had them miss so many scoring chances in the encounter.
Bendel Insurance Coach, Monday Odigie, said in a post match interview that Sunshine Stars played a good game which made the encounter a tough game for his side.
Odigie said he would go back to the drawing table to ensure they win their next game at home to guarantee them maximum points.
The Commissioner for Sports in Ondo State, Saka Yusuf-Ogunleye, assured that Sunshine Stars would not go on relegation.
Yusuf-Ogunleye said they would not relent in their effort to ensure that the team grabs the maximum points in the next game against Gombe United.
Sunshine Stars are currently 16th on the log from 33 matches.
2023/2024 NPFL Match Day 33 results
Plateau United FC 0-0 Niger Tornadoes FC
Kwara United FC 3-2 Remo Stars FC
Lobi Stars FC 1-2 Akwa United FC.
Rivers United FC 4-1 Sporting Lagos FC
Also Read:
- NPFL: Sunshine Stars drop points at home + All results
- Ademola Lookman: Africa’s man of the moment, by Olanrewaju Akojede
- Emirship tussle: Dethroned Emir of Gaya speaks
- Tinubu’s one year in office (1), by Kazeem Akintunde
- Examining Adedeji’s principles of taxation, by Abdullahi Ismaila Ahmad
Katsina United FC 2-2 Shooting Stars FC
Enugu Rangers International FC 3-0 Bayelsa United FC
Sunshine Stars FC 0-0 Bendel Insurance FC
Kano Pillars FC 3-1 Doma United FC
Abia Warriors FC 0-1 Enyimba International FC
Heartland FC 3-0 Gombe United FC