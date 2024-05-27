NPFL: Sunshine Stars drop points at home + All results

Sunshine Stars FC of Akure on Sunday failed to win their Match Day 33 encounter of the Nigeria Premier Football League 2023/2024 season against Bendel Insurance amidst relegation battle.

The match, played at the Ondo State Sports Complex, Akure, had them miss so many scoring chances in the encounter.

Bendel Insurance Coach, Monday Odigie, said in a post match interview that Sunshine Stars played a good game which made the encounter a tough game for his side.

Odigie said he would go back to the drawing table to ensure they win their next game at home to guarantee them maximum points.

The Commissioner for Sports in Ondo State, Saka Yusuf-Ogunleye, assured that Sunshine Stars would not go on relegation.

Yusuf-Ogunleye said they would not relent in their effort to ensure that the team grabs the maximum points in the next game against Gombe United.

Sunshine Stars are currently 16th on the log from 33 matches.

2023/2024 NPFL Match Day 33 results

Plateau United FC 0-0 Niger Tornadoes FC

Kwara United FC 3-2 Remo Stars FC

Lobi Stars FC 1-2 Akwa United FC.

Rivers United FC 4-1 Sporting Lagos FC

Katsina United FC 2-2 Shooting Stars FC

Enugu Rangers International FC 3-0 Bayelsa United FC

Sunshine Stars FC 0-0 Bendel Insurance FC

Kano Pillars FC 3-1 Doma United FC

Abia Warriors FC 0-1 Enyimba International FC

Heartland FC 3-0 Gombe United FC