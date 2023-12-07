NPFL: Sunshine Stars defeat 3SC in South West derby

Sunshine Stars Football Club of Akure on Wednesday defeated Shooting Stars FC of Ibadan 1-0 in the match day 12 of the Nigeria Premier Football League.

Played at the Ondo State Sports Complex, Akure, both teams played out a goalless draw in the first half.

As the match progressed, Nelson Osahon provided Moses Omodumuke with the assist that led to the only goal in the 73rd minute for the home team.

All efforts and tactical changes done by Shooting Stars gaffer, Gbenga Ogunbote, to pick a point proved abortive as the home team were resolute to pick maximum points.

In his post match interview, Ogunbote said he thought his team could pick at least a point.

He said that there is nothing other than to take the positives from the game.

He said: “We will pick our pieces.

“We thought we could pick a point from here and use it to console ourselves for the two points we dropped at home.

“We will still have to keep fighting for it.”

The Captain of Sunshine Stars, Opeoluwa Olufemi, said the win was an important one for the team to further climb the log.

Olufemi said he was happy the effort of his team paid off and had three points at the end of the day.