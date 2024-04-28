NPFL: Rangers subdue Plateau United in Enugu to remain top

Enugu Rangers International Football Club on Sunday defeated Plateau United Football Club of Jos 2-0 in a Week 32 match of the Nigerian Professional Football League 2023/24 season.

The match, played at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu, started on high tempo as both teams tried to outwit each other.

Rangers broke the deadlock in the 25th minute of play through a goal scored by Chiedozie Okorie and held on to the lead till the end of first half.

On resumption of the second half, Plateau United came out smoking hot with crisp passes and dominated play for the greater part of the half.

Coach Fidelis Illechukwu of Rangers made three changes to shuffle his team, which paid off in the 90th minute when a Rangers striker was brought down in the 18 yard box.

Rangers were then awarded a penalty, which was converted by Godwin Obaje for the second goal of the match.

In his post match interview, Illechukwu said he was happy over the win.

He said: “I am happy for this victory; we trained very hard for this match.

“Plateau is my team because I coached them last season and I know they cannot defeat us here in Enugu.”

Mbuaz Mangut, coach of Plateau United, said they came to get a win or at least a draw.

Mangut said: “We came here prepared to win, but unfortunately our plans did not work out.

“That is football.”

NAN reports that the Flying Antelopes now lead the table with 57 points.