NPFL: Maximum points crucial in tough matches – Sporting Coach + All Match Day 30 results

The assistant coach of Sporting Lagos FC, Micah Bello, on Tuesday said gaining maximum points during tough matches was more important for his team.

Bello said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on the sidelines of his side’s lone goal victory over visiting Sunshine Stars of Akure.

NAN reports that the 2023/2024 Nigeria Premier Football League Match Day 30 encounter between the Tech Boys and Owena Whales was played in Lagos.

A header by new signing, Paschal Durugbor, was the match winner.

He rose above the Sunshine Stars’ defenders, in the ninth minute, to flick the ball into the net after receiving a delightful cross from teammate Ufere Ufere.

Also Read:

However, the tempo of the match changed in the second half as Sunshine Stars came firing from all cylinders in search of a goal, while the Tech Boys soaked the pressure.

Sunshine Stars had a penalty call turned down in the second half, a decision that also irked their bench.

Responding to the difficulties his team encountered during the game, Bello, the Noisy Lagosians assistant gaffer, gave credit to the ingenuity of Sunshine Stars Coach, Kennedy Boboye.

He added that the team had to stick to its game plan.

He said: “We already knew what we are into coming to the game, expecting that it will be tough given the vast knowledge of Sunshine Stars Coach, Boboye.

“We knew he will definitely attack us with four strikers.

“So what else can we do?

“We decided to curtail the pressure and minimise our mistakes.

“It was a tough match for us, so also Sunshine Stars because we are chasing same goal: We want to avoid fighting relegation to finish mid-table, same as them.

“It is more difficult for teams in the middle of the table fighting against relegation than for the top teams, so we needed to be careful.”

Bello also said that achieving maximum points would help the team’s morale going against tougher opponents as the league is gradually winding down.

The Head Coach of Sunshine Stars, Boboye, in his reaction described the game as a disappointment to them.

He said: “It is disappointing that we lost.

“But what else can we do?

“We will have to go back home and re-strategise against other teams in the next fixtures.

“It’s not that the players that I met at Sunshine Stars are not good enough, but some did not actually fit into my style of play.

“We will continue to try harder and improve on our next matches.”

NAN reports that Sporting Lagos FC will face Katsina United FC in the Match Day 31 fixtures, while Sunshine Stars welcomes defending champions of the league, Enyimba International FC, to Akure.

2023/2024 NPFL Match Day 30 results

River United FC 3-1 Plateau United FC

Gombe United FC 1-2 Kwara United FC

Enugu Rangers International FC 3-2 Abia Warriors FC

Enyimba International FC 1-0 Heartland FC

Bendel Insurance FC 2-1 Kano Pillars FC

Sporting Lagos FC 1-0 Sunshine Stars FC

Bayelsa United FC 1-1 Katsina United

Shooting Stars FC 2-0 Lobi Stars FC

Akwa United FC 4-1 Niger Tornadoes FC

April 17

Doma United FC vs Remo Stars FC

NAN.