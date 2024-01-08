NPFL: Kano Pillars beat Plateau United in Kano

Kano Pillars Football Club on Sunday staged a stunning comeback to beat visiting Plateau United 2-1 at the Sani Abacha Stadium, Kofar-Mata, Kano.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Match Day 17 fixture was watched by a large and enthusiastic crowd.

Albert Hillary of Plateau United scored in the 45th minute to give the visiting team the lead, but Haruna Abdullahi got an equaliser for the hosts in the 75th minute.

Abdullahi Musa-Tayo’s 86th minute header earned the Kano side the maximum points of the game.

In a post-match interview, Head Coach of Kano Pillars, Abdullahi Maikaba, said the victory was hard-fought as the visitors proved difficult to overcome.

Maikaba said his team took their chances in the game and was happy to have the three points.

“We are happy that we got the victory, it was a difficult game as both teams played well,” he explained.

On his part, coach of Plateau United, Kennedy Boboye, said that his team lost to a better side with an experienced coach.

He also commended his players for their fighting spirit.

Boboye said his boys relaxed after scoring the first goal and allowed the host to equalise.