NPFL: Ball boy shot, TM, others injured as gunmen attack Sunshine Stars

Sunshine Stars FC of Akure players were on Thursday attacked by gunmen on their way to Benin, Edo State for a Nigeria Premier Football League Match Day 13 encounter with Bendel Insurance of Benin.

This was contained in a statement issued by the club’s Media Officer, Michael Akintunde, in Akure.

The statement on Thursday said they were attacked along Benin-Ore Expressway.

According to the statement, the ball boy of the team was shot, while the Team Manager, Seun Betiku, and other club officials injured have been taken to a nearby hospital.

Akintunde said in the statement: “It’s saddened our heart to inform Nigerians, especially football lovers that out team was attacked few minutes ago along Ore-Benin Expressway to honour an a tie, against Insurance of Benin, scheduled for this weekend.

“Our ball boy was shot in the horrible attack, our team manager and other club officials including players are seriously injured.

“It took the intervention of officers of the Federal Road Safety Corps that helped rescue the injured officials and the shot individual to a nearby hospital.

“We hope you join us in prayers.”