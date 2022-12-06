NOUN former VC, Prof Jegede to deliver WATS convocation lecture

A former Vice Chancellor of the National Open University, Professor Olugbemiro Jegede is expected to deliver the 32nd convocation lecture of the West Africa Theological Seminary.

The convocation will hold on Saturday, December 10 at the Ipaja, Lagos campus of the institution.

Professor Jegede will address the topic: The Role of TEL (Technological Enhanced Learning) in Improving Content and Context of Theological Education in Africa.

A total number of 66 students are expected to graduate from the foremost theological institute of learning.

The breakdown of graduands is as follows: B.A. Theology (40), Postgraduate Dip. (4), M.A. Christian Leadership (5), M.A. Biblical Studies (3), M.A. Christian Education (4), M.A. Intercultural Studies (2), Master of Divinity (8), and Doctor of Ministry (1).

WATS Acting Provost, Dr. Tosin Awolalu, in a statement, said the convocation lecture theme was carefully chosen to address current reality in theological education. “Today, we are obviously confronted with the need of harnessing technology and especially its deployment for improvement of theological learning environment, a reality we cannot run away from.

“It is this understanding that informed the theme of the convocation and the choice of speaker.

“Prof. Jegede was the VC of an institution that has deployed technology, providing instructionally designed materials in diverse formats maximally to disseminate knowledge. It will be great to learn from him. The entire WATS community is looking forward to the convocation lecture.”





