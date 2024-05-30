Notorious terrorists’ commander, Lawal Kwalba, surrenders to troops

A notorious terrorist commander, Lawal Kwalba, has surrendered to troops of the Nigerian Army following intensified military operations targeting terrorists’ enclaves in Kaduna State.

Authorities of the Nigerian Army made this development known in a post on the Army’s official X handle on Wednesday.

It said the surrender of the notorious terrorist commander on Tuesday was a significant victory for the counter-terrorism efforts of the troops.

Army said the troops’ relentless operational activities had been pivotal in pressuring terrorist factions, leading to Kwalba’s decision to surrender with his fighters.

According to the post, this development marks a crucial step in the ongoing fight against terrorism in Kaduna state and the broader region.

It said: “During the surrender, troops recovered two AK-47 rifles, a motorbike, and two magazines loaded with 7.62 mm Special ammunition from the surrendered terrorist.

“Kwalba is currently undergoing thorough profiling at a military facility.

“This process is expected to provide valuable insights that can aid in dismantling remaining terrorist networks.

“The Nigerian Army will continue to demonstrate its commitment to restoring peace and security in the region.

“The surrender of a high-profile terrorist commander like Lawal Kwalba underscores effectiveness of the ongoing counter-terrorism operations.”