A notorious kidnapper, Dogo Oro, has been killed in Kebbi State.
This was revealed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Kebbi State Governor, Ahmed Idris, on Friday.
According to Idris, Oro was neutralised by local vigilantes in Tunga village in Bunza Local Government Area of the state.
He said the kidnapper launched attacks with sporadic shooting at people with bows and arrows in one of the surrounding villages of Kanzanna on Friday.
Also Read:
- Notorious kidnapper Dogo Oro killed In Kebbi
- Military eliminates over 180 terrorists, nabs 204 others in one week – DHQ
- FirstBank Win Big Promo: 310 customers get N31m
- Why I will appoint another politician as VC — Governor
- Tinubu told Aiyedatiwa to sign undated resignation letter – Commissioner
He said: “The security progress report indicated that today, 01/12/2023, from Tunga village in Tilli ward, Bunza local government, a notorious kidnapper called Dogo Oro, who was well known for terrorism in Bunza and Kalgo local government areas, was killed this morning by our men, the vigilantes at Tunga area.”