Notorious kidnapper Dogo Oro killed In Kebbi

A notorious kidnapper, Dogo Oro, has been killed in Kebbi State.

This was revealed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Kebbi State Governor, Ahmed Idris, on Friday.

According to Idris, Oro was neutralised by local vigilantes in Tunga village in Bunza Local Government Area of the state.

He said the kidnapper launched attacks with sporadic shooting at people with bows and arrows in one of the surrounding villages of Kanzanna on Friday.

He said: “The security progress report indicated that today, 01/12/2023, from Tunga village in Tilli ward, Bunza local government, a notorious kidnapper called Dogo Oro, who was well known for terrorism in Bunza and Kalgo local government areas, was killed this morning by our men, the vigilantes at Tunga area.”