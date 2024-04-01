Nollywood actress reacts to taking bribe to take down critical posts on Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu

Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw, has reacted to the allegation that she was paid handsomely by the All Progressives Congress to take down posts critical of President Bola Tinubu and Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The reaction of the popular Nollywood actress comes days after a Twitter user: @Caulcrick, levelled the allegation.

Responding, Henshaw said on Sunday: “My silence for the past few weeks was for a personal reason.

“I’ve never been known to NOT speak my mind.

“Both the handles and the blogger, you will not end well!!

“You will meet such an unlucky fate in this life that you will wonder why you existed..

“You have the visibility you so hungrily crave right here on my page.

“Do with this what you will.

“Then post the evidence you so shamefully do not have, I dare you.

“Simple.”