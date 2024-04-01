One of Nigeria’s best actresses, Opeyemi Aiyeola, has undergone a surgery.
The prominent Nollywood actress made this known herself in a post she made on her Instagram page on Sunday.
Aiyeola said: “Got every reason to be grateful to my Jehovah for his mercy and love My 9ja trip that’s usually a working holiday ended up with me having an unplanned + emergency successful surgery, spending my holiday recuperating.
“To my handsome, beautiful n correct medical team, family n friends can’t appreciate you al enough for ur support, care and love Phase 2 of holiday with champs loading.
Also Read
- Three children killed, four injured in accidental discharge
- Nollywood actress, Opeyemi Aiyeola, undergoes surgery
- UK-based Nigerian pastor speaks on allegation he slept with wife of Super Eagles player
- Anjarwalla’s disappearance, Bobrisky and Portable’s comic act, by Kazeem Akintunde
- Global Rights raises alarm on escalating attack on media by security agents
“Good to be back home alive and recuperating well To everyone who noticed my absence on social media and checked on me, e se modupe oo.”