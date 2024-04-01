Nollywood actress, Opeyemi Aiyeola, undergoes surgery

One of Nigeria’s best actresses, Opeyemi Aiyeola, has undergone a surgery.

The prominent Nollywood actress made this known herself in a post she made on her Instagram page on Sunday.

Aiyeola said: “Got every reason to be grateful to my Jehovah for his mercy and love My 9ja trip that’s usually a working holiday ended up with me having an unplanned + emergency successful surgery, spending my holiday recuperating.

“To my handsome, beautiful n correct medical team, family n friends can’t appreciate you al enough for ur support, care and love Phase 2 of holiday with champs loading.

Also Read

“Good to be back home alive and recuperating well To everyone who noticed my absence on social media and checked on me, e se modupe oo.”