Nollywood actress celebrates 13th wedding anniversary

Nollywood actress, Stephanie Okereke-Linus, and her husband, Linus Idahosa, on Sunday celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary.

The actress took to her instagram page to celebrate the milestone with a display of a picture of herself and husband.

Okereke-Linus wrote” “Cheers to 🥂Thirteen years of amazingness and building beautiful memories and dreams together.

“Each year, always better than the last.

“Happy 13th Anniversary, to us🌹” #Thirteen Years Strong #Happy Anniversary.”

Some fans also took to the comment section to congratulate the couple.

@Joycekalu said: “Happy anniversary sis.”

@Yomicasual, with an emoji, wrote: “🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉.”

@Kelechiamadiobi said: “Big congratulations.”

Also, @DewumiHappy wrote: “Happy anniversary 😍😍.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the couple got married on April 21, 2012 in Paris, France at a private wedding ceremony.