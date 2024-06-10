NOC reveals programmes for Olympic Day celebrations

The Nigeria Olympic Committee on Sunday said the annual Olympic Day celebration would be held on June 29 across the country.

It is a global event that commemorates the birth of the modern Olympic Movement by Pierre de Coubertin in 1894.

According to Babatunde Popoola, the Secretary-General of the NOC, this year’s celebration holds special significance as it precedes the highly anticipated Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Popoola said: “It’s where Nigerian athletes will compete and inspire the world with their achievements.

“Olympic Day is a chance for people of all ages and abilities to experience the magic of the Olympic Games in their own communities.

“It’s an ideal platform to highlight the benefits of physical activity and the Olympic values of excellence, friendship, and respect.”

Popoola said that NOC has received positive responses from various states and stakeholders, and preparations were well underway for the nationwide celebration.

He said that no fewer than 21 states and the Federal Capital Territory have indicated their plans to organise activities for the event.

The states are Abia, Anambra, Bayelsa, Delta, Edo, Enugu, Ebonyi, Lagos, Kogi, Gombe, Jigawa, Kebbi, Kano, Kwara, Taraba, Imo, Ondo, Plateau, Rivers, Nasarawa and Osun

Abdul Ibrahim, the Chairman of the NOC Sport For All Commission, said the Olympic Day was a special day to come together, move together, and learn about the Olympic values.

“We encourage everyone to participate and experience the joy that only sport can bring,” he said.

According to Ibrahim, a series of activities have been lined up in Lagos with fitness clubs at the National Stadium Complex and the general public gearing up to take part in the global event.

He added: “The celebration will conclude with the presentation of diplomas signed by the President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Thomas Bach.

“The President of the Nigeria Olympic Committee, Engr. Habu Ahmed Gumel and other dignitaries will officially flag off the event in Abuja.”

Ibrahim said that the NOC also encouraged corporate and philanthropic individuals to support the celebration through financial or product donations, as it would provide valuable exposure for their companies.