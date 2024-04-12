NOC congratulates Falcons for Olympic Games qualification 

Engr. Habu Gumel, the President of the Nigeria Olympic Committee has congratulated the Nigeria Football Federation and the national senior female soccer team, the Super Falcons, on their outstanding achievement in qualifying for the soccer event of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games!

The message of the president was contained in a statement by the Public Relations Officer of the NOC, Tony Nezianya.

“It is with great joy that we in the NOC celebrate this remarkable accomplishment,” noted Engr. Gumel, the lone Nigerian member of the International Olympic Committee.

The Games will run from July 26 to August 11, 2024.

The statement released by Nezianya noted that the performance of the Falcons was truly exceptional, particularly the 1-0 victory at home in Abuja against their South African counterparts, the Bayana Bayana.

The statement said the determination and skills demonstrated by the Falcons showcased their immense talent and dedication under the leadership of Ibrahim Musa Gusau, president of NFF.

Additionally, the goalless draw during the return leg play-off in Pretoria, South Africa, further solidified their qualification for one of the two coveted slots reserved for Africa in the Olympic female soccer event, Nezianya said.

He quoted Gumel as having added: “Such an achievement is a testament to the hard work, resilience, and perseverance of the entire team under the capable leadership of Gusau.

“Your guidance and strategic acumen have undoubtedly played a significant role in this success.

“As we look forward to the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, we have every confidence that the Falcons, under your stewardship, will continue to shine and make our nation proud.”

It is pertinent to recall that the national team broke a 16-year-old jinx, the last time they made it to the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games, with the qualification for the Paris games.

Gumel added: “Wishing you and the Falcons the very best as you prepare for the forthcoming Olympics. May your journey be filled with triumphs and memorable experiences.”

Meanwhile, no fewer than 50 athletes have so far qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

They are from eight sports: Athletics five; Basketball 12; Boxing three; Canoeing two; Cycling one; Football, Female 22; Taekwondo one; and Wrestling six.

Nigeria’s outstanding boxing team could qualify more boxers if they attend Olympic qualifiers in Thailand, while weightlifting could have at least two slots when their latest rankings are released next month.