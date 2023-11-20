Nobody should take Mohbad’s body without my consent — Father + Video

Joseph Aloba, the father of the late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, has warned that nobody should take his son’s body for burial without his consent.

Aloba, a pastor, made his position known in a video on Sunday on TikTok, which has now gone viral.

He said: “When this boy was alive, he was alive.

“When he go, he still retained my name.

“Nobody should go there and take his body, please.

“If they want to do anything there, I’ll be the one to authorise them.

“Nobody should go and carry Mohbad’s body from there.”

Aloba spoke amid the clamour for a befitting burial for Mohbad, also known as Imole, by another singer, Bella Shmurda, and Nollywood actress and politician, Tonto Dikeh.

The Eagle Online recalls that Mohbad’s body was exhumed by the police following a probe into the cause of his death.

Mohbad, who died on September 12, 2023 was buried on September 13, 2023 in circumstances that raised questions.

Dikeh, who said it was time to give the late singer a befitting burial, wrote: “Nigeria Police Force @the spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, give us Mohbad’s corpse for a befitting burial.

“We are tired of your carelessness and showiness….if no one speaks I will.

“I have invested too much of my emotions, my time and my love to see this justice go through.

“This is not a case to be swept under the carpet.

“We want justice for Mohbad.”