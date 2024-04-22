No one is above the law, Oladele counsels Yahaya Bello

Foremost human rights lawyer and immediate past Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Financial Crimes, Kayode Oladele, has admonished the immediate past Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, to toe the line of honour by submitting himself to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for proper investigation into the alleged N80.2 billion theft rather than embarking on acts of impunity.

Oladele said as a former governor, Bello no longer enjoys immunity and therefore should honourably submit himself to the rule of law.

He said: “Unfortunately, he can only run, he cannot hide.

“The long arm of the law will eventually catch up with him.

“What the former governor is doing, without mincing words, is a gross violation of Nigeria’s constitution and promotion of a dangerous culture of impunity.

“Yahaya Bello’s penchant for procuring court injunctions to evade justice is tantamount to setting a bad precedent in the country.

“I therefore lend my voice with other prominent Nigerians calling on Nigeria’s Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to effect the immediate arrest and prosecution of police officers, who had impeded the lawful arrest of Yahaya Bello by the EFCC operatives in his Abuja residence.”

The former Chief of Staff to the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission also cautioned Nigerian judges against granting spurious injunctions to impede criminal investigations, emphasising that their actions are capable of damaging the reputation and undermining the integrity of the nation’s judicial system.

Oladele maintained that any High Court injunction, purportedly granted to restrain the EFCC from lawfully arresting and prosecuting Bello is a clear contravention of Section 35(1) (c) of the Nigerian Constitution which states that the police, anti-graft agencies and other prosecutorial bodies cannot be prevented by a court of law from arresting and prosecuting a criminal suspect, regardless of status on a reasonable evidence that he or she has committed a criminal offence”.

He further maintained: “Nigerian judiciary, as the last hope of common man, provides the pillar for the survival of democracy and promotion of rule of law in the country and I call on the distinguished members of the Bar and the Bench, to at all times strive to maintain and sustain the inviolability and fidelity of the nation’s judicial system.”

It will be recalled that EFCC operatives had last week laid siege on Bello’s residence in Abuja to effect his arrest for questioning on the alleged N80.2 billion theft when he was governor of Kogi State.

It was however widely reported by the media how, in a dramatic twist, Bello, relying on an existing court order restraining the EFCC from arresting him, evaded arrest as he was reported to have escaped in the convoy of the Governor of Kogi State, Usman Ododo.

Some prominent Nigerians and civil society organisations have condemned the action of Governor Ododo for allegedly using his immunity to aid Bello’s escape from his Abuja residence, thereby obstructing the lawful arrest of the former governor by the EFCC.