NNPP State Chairmen call for Kwankwaso’s resignation

The Forum of State Chairmen of the New Nigeria People’s Party has called for the immediate resignation of of the party’s presidential candidate in the February 25, 2023 polls, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

The Forum of State Chairman said failure on the part of Kwakwanso to resign will earn him a suspension from the party.

The former Kano State Governor was accused of anti-party activities.

The party chairmen demanded an open explanation of what they described as “unhealthy relationship between Kwankwaso and the All Progressives Congress during and after the general elections”.

A statement by the Chairman of the Forum, Sunday Oginni, accused Kwankwaso of fomenting crisis in party across the country in order to take over control from the original founding fathers.

Oginni said Kwankwaso was only using the platform of NNPP to allegedly negotiate himself back into Nigeria’s political scene.

While frowning at the alleged secret alliance of Kwankwaso and President Bola Tinubu, the Forum also accused the presidential candidate of changing the constitution of the party to suit his whims and caprices.