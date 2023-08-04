Tech group trains 4,500 children, youths in coding, STEM

A Lagos-based Tech group, CVHUB4AFRICA says it has trained no fewer than 4,500 children and youths in coding, robotics and programming languages in the past five years.

The Chief Executive Officer, Austin Agbakor, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos Friday.

He said that the training equipped youths and women with basic digital skills for creativity and employability.

Agbakor said that CVHUB4AFRICA was targeting training 100,000 Nigerians in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

He said that the group’s bootcamp initiative tagged “Kidspiration”, was aimed at training children on coding and STEM.

The Tech expert further said that bootcamps provided opportunities for parents to meaningfully engage children during summer holidays.

”Training in coding, robotics, artificial intelligence and programming languages bring out the creativity in children and improve their academic performance.

”Our experience shows that exposure to Information Technology (IT) not only enhances information technology literacy for children, it also improves their efficiency in learning,” he said.

Agbakor urged parents to enrol their children and wards in bootcamps to enable them to develop digital ethics and the awareness to exude digital literacy.

He said that the benefits of IT exposure on children were enormous, saying, ”I urge parents to take advantage of available opportunities”.