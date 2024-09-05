NNPC yet to lift petrol from our refinery, contract negotiations ongoing – Dangote

Dangote Group has clarified that Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) is yet to commence the lifting of petrol at the facility as both parties are still negotiating terms.

Group Chief Branding and Communications Officer, Dangote Group, Anthony Chiejina, in a statement on Thursday, condemned a media report that NNPC has commenced the lifting of petrol from the refinery.

Chiejina said the attention of the group was drawn to a headline, ‘NNPC lifts Dangote Petrol, sells at N897 per litre’, published in a national daily.

He reiterated that the company is not in a position to determine the price of petrol as the sector is regulated.

He urged the public to disregard the erroneous headline and reassured Nigerians of their commitment to transparency and fairness in their operations.

“We would like to state that NNPC has not commenced lifting of refined Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as petrol, from our Dangote Petroleum Refinery.

“Therefore, the issue of fixing the price of petrol lifted from our refinery does not arise, as we are yet to finalize our contract with NNPC,” the statement read in part.”

The company further emphasised that “the PMS market is strictly regulated, which is known to all oil marketers and stakeholders in the sector,” and therefore, “we cannot determine, fix, or influence the product price, which falls under the purview of relevant government authorities.”

“We are guaranteeing Nigerians of exceptionally high quality petroleum products that will be readily available all over the country,” the statement added.

The Group Chief Executive Officer, Aliko Dangote, had revealed that the Federal Executive Council was working on a new pricing arrangement for petrol produced from the Dangote Refinery.

“It is an arrangement which is designed and approved by the Federal Executive Council led by His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“As soon as it is finalised, which he (Tinubu) is pushing, once we finish with NNPC, it can be today, it can be tomorrow, we are ready to roll into the market,” he said.

