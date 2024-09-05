Hajj 2025: Group hosts lecture for incoming pilgrimage, urges Senate to fast track screening of new NAHCON Chair

The Nigerian Senate has been urged to convene an emergency meeting at the committee level to screen and “possibly clear” the newly appointed Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, Prof. Abdullahi Usman.

The call was made by the Coordinator, Independent Hajj Reporters, Ibrahim Muhammed, on Wednesday, in Abuja.

In his opening remarks at the IHR 2025 Hajj operations and Award ceremony, Muhammed stressed that the call was imperative, so as to save the industry from “eating away” more valuable time and kick start the implementation of 2025 Hajj calendar, maintaining that the time for action is now.

IHR Coordinator related: “According to the Saudi Arabian 2025 Hajj Calendar, we have 134 days to the commencement of processing and issuance of Hajj visa from today. The first set of 2025 Hajj pilgrims will arrive in Saudi Arabia on the 29th of April 2025 which is approximately 237 days from today. The day of Arafat is projected to be on the 5th of June which is 273 days from today.

“More importantly, the commencement of contracts with Saudi based Service Providers on service packages, choice and reservation of spaces in Mina will begin on 23rd October, 2024 – less than 30 days from now.

“It is worrisome that Nigeria is yet to begin pilgrims’ registrations even when other Hajj participant countries that operate three to five years Hajj rolling plan have already gone far in registration of intending pilgrims.

“Given the above, Independent Hajj commends the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for their round the clock commitment in serving the Muslim Ummah, by deploying both human and other resources to host the Guests of Ar-Rahman…” praying to Allah to continue to protect Saudi leaders.

Muhammed noted that IHR Hajj Reporters Media Ltd, as a registered Non-Governmental Organisation as well as a media company, serves as a platform for journalists who focus on the Hajj industry – from pilgrims’ welfare, development of Hajj institutions and most importantly playing the critical role of oversight functions over those saddled with the responsibility of managing Hajj affairs in Nigeria.

To do this, Hajj Reporters Media Ltd publishes Hajj Reporters.com, Hajj reporters Hausa.com, and Hajj Reporters Magazine, he said the organisation engages in other endeavours, sometimes in partnership with other stakeholders in the industry.

Muhammed added: “The Independent Hajj Reporters Annual Hajj lecture and awards are part of these endeavours. The dual objective of these two-in-one events is first to reward success and promote competitiveness among Hajj administrators and service providers – with a view to serving Nigerian pilgrims before, during and after the annual Hajj exercise.

“The second goal is to broaden the discussion and review challenges of Hajj and Umrah operations to create parameters in search of practical and realistic solutions that will enhance the service to Nigerian pilgrims onshore and offshore.

“We carefully and collectively define the scale of performance and choose the basic metre of ‘success’ in itemised hajj services to select the awardees. I repeat, the road to IHR award is not limited to Hajj days or when airlift of pilgrims commences.

“Presently, our team has begun the monitoring of pre-Hajj activities of State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Boards and other operational stakeholders ahead of the 2025 Hajj. This is part of the requirements for selection”.

He pointed out that the event was to honour some State Governors for their crucial interventions and pivotal support to their respective State Muslim Pilgrim Welfare Boards and the 2204 Hajj pilgrims, especially in financial terms. May Almighty Allah reward their efforts.

The IHR boss indicated that it is important for “us to acknowledge that despite the challenges encountered during the 2024 Hajj, about 58,000 Nigerians Muslims were airlifted to Saudi Arabia for this years’ exercise, adding that the figure showed that Nigeria still has the largest number of pilgrims from Africa and maintains its status as the fifth largest Hajj contingent in the world – a reason to honour those who contributed to the relative success achieved.

Muhammed recalled that this year, a total of 1,833,164 pilgrims performed Hajj in Saudi Arabia, stating out of this number, 1,611,310 were from Hajj participating countries, while domestic pilgrims – both citizens and residents of Saudi Arabia – reached 221,854. The number of male pilgrims this year reached 958,137, while female pilgrims totaled 875,027.

“A breakdown of pilgrims from Nigeria and other Hajj countries showed that 22.3 percent came from Arab countries, 63.3 percent, the largest group, from Asian non-Arab countries, 11.3 percent from African non-Arab countries, 3.2 percent from Europe, America, Australia, and other unclassified regions.

“We rolled out this statistic to understand the complex nature of Hajj and difficulties in serving hundreds of thousands of people undertaking a religious and spiritual exercise in the same place at the same time with the same passion of attaining Hajj Mabrur”, said IHR Coordinator.

He alarmed that the body is deeply concerned that the Hajj Industry is facing negative media reportage owing to the outright breach of trust by those who are saddled with the responsibility of shepherding our pilgrims, noting that it is a challenge it cannot shy away from especially, being a Major Media Stakeholder in the Hajj and Umrah Industry.

He stated: “However, while we admit the obvious fraudulent activities of some Hajj administrators, the misinformation and outright disparagement of NAHCON from an interested group within the Hajj and Umrah system is giving us a lot of concern. We should identify the lapses and single out the administrator that has erred as opposed to condemning NAHCON as an institution.

“There is a need to review the structure of Hajj Administration across the federating units through legal and policy overhaul to create an avenue for honest, competent and experienced people to superintend the Hajj and Umrah affairs in Nigeria. Anything short of this will amount to dancing around a cycle.

“Our focus revolves around satisfaction of pilgrims within the standard Hajj operating procedure that takes cognizance of fulfilment of the Almighty Allah’s injunctions on Hajj Mabrur”.

IHR Coordinator thanked those who spent their time and resources to make this event a reality. May Almighty Allah reward you all in millions of folds.

Speaking on the theme of the session: “Strategic time management for effective 2025 Hajj operations”, Prof. Wasiu Gabadeen, on clear goal setting and planning, urged stakeholders to establish clear and measurable goals for the Hajj operations, such as ensuring a safe and comfortable pilgrimage for all participants, providing timely and efficient services, and promoting a positive spiritual experience.

The expert also called for developing a comprehensive plan, outlining the key activities, timelines, responsibilities and Key Performance Indicators (KPI) for each stage of the 2025 Hajj Operations.

On task prioritisation, Prof. Gabadeen categorised tasks based on their urgency and importance to prioritise effectively, calling for focus on tasks that are both urgent and important, delegate tasks that are important but not urgent, and eliminate tasks that are neither urgent nor important.

In addition, he called for allocation of specific time blocks for different activities or tasks to ensure efficient use of time.

Regarding effective communication and coordination, the guest speaker called for establishing clear communication channels between all stakeholders involved in the Hajj operations, including government agencies, Hajj organisers and service providers.

Speaking further, Prof. Gabadeen recommended: “Establish and circulate among stakeholders the Communication charter Schedule regular meetings and updates to discuss progress, address challenges, and make necessary adjustments to the plan.

“Utilise digital tools and software for planning, scheduling, and communication to streamline operations and improve efficiency.

Implement real-time tracking systems to monitor the movement of pilgrims and ensure their safety and well-being”.

On exigence forecasting, Prof. Gabadeen urged stakeholders to identify potential challenges or risks that may arise during the Hajj and develop contingency plans to address them effectively, as well as be prepared to adapt the plan as needed to accommodate unexpected circumstances.

He tasked Hajj operators to regularly evaluate the effectiveness of the Hajj operations and identify areas for improvement, using lessons learnt from 2024 Hajj operations to determine and plan for effective 2025 Hajj Operations such as management of pilgrims BTA.

Speaking on challenges of strategic time management, Prof. Gabadeen admitted that when faced with a multitude of tasks and deadlines, it could be overwhelming to prioritise and allocate time effectively.

He disclosed: “External distractions, such as notifications, interruptions, or personal matters, can derail your focus and disrupt your time management plans.

“Unforeseen events, such as emergencies or changes in priorities, can disrupt your schedule and require adjustments to your time management strategies.

“Introducing new time management techniques or habits can be challenging, especially if you are used to working in a certain way.

“The pursuit of perfection can lead to procrastination and inefficiency, as you may spend excessive time on minor details.

“Without self-discipline, it can be difficult to stick to your time management plan and resist the temptation to procrastinate or engage in unproductive activities”.

With respect to specific goals and priorities of Hajj organisers for a successful 2025 Hajj operations the called stakeholders to ensure that pilgrims have a meaningful and spiritually fulfilling experience and as a top priority, adding that this may involve providing opportunities for prayer, reflection, and participation in religious rituals.

On protecting the safety and security of pilgrims is paramount, he indicated this includes measures to prevent accidents, ensure medical assistance is available, and protect against potential threats.

Other measures in this regard Prof. Gabadeen pointed out include: “Providing adequate accommodation and logistics support is essential for a comfortable and efficient pilgrimage. This includes ensuring that pilgrims have access to clean and safe housing, transportation, and food.

“Socio-Cultural Experiences: Many pilgrims are interested in experiencing the rich culture and history of Mecca and Medina. Providing opportunities for cultural activities and visits to historical sites can enhance the overall pilgrimage experience.

“Efficient Operations: Ensuring that Hajj operations are well-organised and efficient is crucial for providing a positive experience for pilgrims. This involves effective planning, coordination, and communication among all stakeholders.

“Setting deliverables and Key Performance Indicators for the following core aspect of the 2025 Hajj Operations Pilgrims’ registration, education and orientation.

“Announcement and deadline for payment of 2025 Hajj fares. Selection and Appointment of Hajj officials.

“Selection and Appointment of Service Providers. Airlifting and Local transportation of pilgrims and officials.

“Accommodation and Feeding of pilgrims’ and officials and Mashair Activities for both the pilgrims and officials.

On goal setting and prioritisation, Prof. Gabadeen acknowledged that these are critical components of successful Hajj operations, adding it would ensure that 2025 hajj operations is well organized, efficient, and focused on the spiritual and cultural objectives of the event:

To this end, he called for for clear direction: “Well-defined goals provide a clear direction for Hajj operations, ensuring that all stakeholders are working towards a common objective.

“Focus and Efficiency: Goals help to eliminate distractions and ensure that resources are allocated effectively to achieve the desired outcomes.

“Motivation: Clear goals can motivate individuals and teams to work harder and more efficiently, knowing that their efforts are contributing to a meaningful purpose.

“Measurement and Evaluation: Goals provide a framework for measuring progress and evaluating the success of Hajj operations.

“Efficient Resource Allocation: Prioritising tasks and activities helps to ensure that resources, such as time, money, and personnel, are allocated effectively to the most important aspects of the 2025 Hajj operations.

Focus on Key Objectives: By prioritizing tasks, it becomes easier to focus on the most critical operational activities and avoid getting sidetracked by less critical activities among others.

The session was graced by key stakeholders, including: officials of States Pilgrims Welfare Boards, private Hajj operators, NAHCON officials, among others.

