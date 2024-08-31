NNPC advertises for private operators for Warri, Kaduna refineries

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited has advertised for private operators to take over the management and maintenance of the Warri Refining and Petrochemical Company and Kaduna Refining and Petrochemical Company.

The advertisement was placed by the national oil company on Thursday on its official X page, with terms and conditions stated.

It said it is seeking reputable and credible Operations and Maintenance companies to oversee the two refineries, adding that the aim is to ensure reliable and sustainable operations to meet the nation’s fuel supply and energy security obligations.

The tender process for selecting these companies will be a three-stage process: Expression of Interest, Technical Evaluation, and Commercial Evaluation.

Eligibility requirements for bidding firms: Proof of company registration and incorporation issued by the relevant governing body;

A certified true copy of the Certificate of Incorporation from the Corporate Affairs Commission within the last 12 months, along with the CAC’s latest annual return;

Statutory documents indicating the company’s ownership structure, including names of major shareholders and their percentage holdings;

A detailed company profile and a signed letter of application on the company’s official letterhead, including contact details and a verified office address;

A valid Tax Clearance Certificate for the past three years (2021, 2022, and 2023) from the Federal Inland Revenue Service for national companies, or similar documentation for foreign firms;

Financial statements for the last three years (2021, 2022, and 2023);

Assurance of the company’s capacity to undertake and complete the contract within the specified timeframe.

