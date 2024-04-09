NLC sacks Abure-led Labour Party leadership

The Nigeria Labour Congress has voided the return of the National Chairman of Labour Party, Julius Abure, and his National Working Committee at a national convention recently held in Nnewi, Anambra State.

The position was contained in a communique issued at the end of the NLC Political Commission Stakeholders meeting.

At the meeting in Abuja, the Congress passed vote of no-confidence on the purported convention and the leadership that emerged from it

The communique, made available to newsmen in Abuja, was signed by Prof. Theophilus Ndubuaku, Chairman, NLC Political Commission; Abdulwahed Omar, former President, NLC; and S.O.Z. Ejiofor, Chairman, Board of Trustees, Labour Party, among others.

According to the communiqué, NLC approved the constitution of a Transition Committee under the leadership of the NLC Political Commission to manage the affairs of the party in the interim

The stakeholders resolved that the transition committee should conduct the affairs of the party pending the conduct of an all-inclusive and expansive National Convention.

They also noted that once constituted, the transition committee should fully take over the secretariats of the party all over Nigeria.

The communique said: “That the Transition Committee shall immediately set up an assets recovery process of all the properties of the Labour Party.

“The Transition Committee shall also ensure that all the cases of fraud, impersonation and forgery of government documents pending against a few discredited former officers of the Labour Party are forensically audited.

“It should ensure that the culprits are diligently prosecuted as demanded by leader of the Labour Party – Mr. Peter Obi.

“It is unfortunate that the actions of these few dishonourable characters have splashed mud on the white satin of Labour Party.”

They held that that the Transition Committee should within three months of its constitution ensure the conduct of an inclusive national convention of the party.

They added that the process should start from ward congresses to local government congresses to state congresses culminating in an all-inclusive and expansive National Convention in Abuja.

They added: “In pursuant to the foregoing, the Transition Committee is mandated by the stakeholders meeting to begin the process of revalidation of current members of the Labour Party.

“Also the registration of new members through the issuance of new membership cards and receipt of membership dues for the purpose of the conduct of an all-inclusive and expansive national convention of the Labour Party.

“It is expected that this mobilisation drive will yield in the first instance a total membership strength of 10 million.”

The stakeholders said with the communiqué, the Independent National Electoral Commission and all the relevant security organisations in Nigeria were hereby notified of the new development in the party.

They agreed that INEC and others should be officially written immediately to recognise the Transition Committee as the interim leadership of the Labour Party.

They reiterated that Labour Party is a party for all Nigerians regardless of ethnic, religious, regional, social and economic orientation or status.