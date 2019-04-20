The National Judicial Council has approved the request of President Muhammadu Buhari for the extension of appointment of Justice Tanko Muhammad as Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria for another three months.

The decision which is contained in a statement, issued by Soji Oye, Director, Information of NJC, said the decision was taken on at the 88th Council Meeting.

Oye said: “The NJC has since forwarded its approval to the President.”

NAN reports that on January 25, Buhari suspended the then CJN, Walter Onnoghen, pending the completion of his trial at the Code of Conduct Tribunal.

The President announced the suspension at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Friday.

He said the action followed the order of the CCT directing him to suspend Onnoghen, pending the completion of his trial.

The President consequently swore in Justice Mohammed as the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria.

Mohammed who hails from Bauchi state is the most senior Justice of the Supreme Court.

NAN reports that the CCT convicted Onnoghen on Thursday, banning him from holding public office for a period of ten years.