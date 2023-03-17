NIS confirms establishment of 12 additional Visa Application Centres abroad

The Nigeria Immigration Service has confirmed the establishment of 12 additional Biometric Visa Application Centres outside Nigeria.

The confirmation was made in a memo by the Principal Staff Officer to the Controller General of the NIS, M.M. Saddiq.

According to the memo dated March 16, 2023, the CG of the NIS, Idris Jere, received a correspondence from the Ministry of Interior on the development.

The cities and countries listed were Berlin, Germany; Nairobi, Kenya; Ottawa, Canada; Vienna, Austria; Stockholm in Sweden; and Brussels, Belgium.

Others are Bern in Switzerland; Dublin, Ireland; Madrid, Spain; Cairo, Egypt; Rabat, Morocco; and Tokyo in Japan.

Saddiq added in the memo addressed to All Concerned Attaches: “You are requested to collaborate with the Service provider for a hitch free exercise, please.”