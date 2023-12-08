NIPSS Alumni Association inducts SEC45 participants

The Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI) has inducted participants of Senior Executive Course (SEC) 45/2023 of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) into the association.

The induction followed their graduation on Saturday.

The Presidential Dinner organised by AANI followed the presentation of their research findings on: “Industrialisation, Energy Security, and Climate Change: Issues, Challenges, and Prospects” to President Bola Tinubu, who is the convener.

The event was in recognition of the academic achievements of the participants who were trained in the rudiments of policies and strategies.

The Minister of Defence, Alhaji Muhammed Badaru Abubakar, represented by the Special Assistant (Technical), retired Major-General Ahmed Jibril, congratulated the participants who successfully went through the rigour of policy and strategic studies.

Badaru also congratulated the Institute for sustaining the standard and keeping to the tradition where adults, parents, grandparents and children came together for a whole year to be taught by highly experienced professors.

The Minister, also an alumnus, urged the participants of SEC45 to consider it a privilege to have been able to go through the rigorous studies in the last eight months.

The Chairman of the occasion and immediate past President of AANI, Muhammed Abubakar, urged the participants to bring out their best during the presentation of the research papers to the President on Friday.

He also urged them to be good and effective ambassadors of NIPSS and AANI in their various places of responsibility and future endeavours.

The Director-General of NIPSS, Prof. Ayo Omotayo, said the dinner was an important event to celebrate the graduation of the participants that would take place on Saturday in Kuru, Jos, the Plateau State capital.

Omotayo called on members of the public to join in the celebration of the participants during their graduation event on Saturday.

The President of AANI, Ambassador Emmanuel Obi, said the new members were being celebrated for researching on an important and unique study on climate change that would add value to national development.

Obi said the Institute, which was established in 1979, had turned out remarkable research materials that had helped the country to develop.

He said the Institute had produced wonderful personalities including two presidents, adding that the dinner was a celebration of a new set of graduates that would add value to nation building.

“We thank you and congratulate you once again for going through these rudiments for the past eight months,” he said.

A member of Course 39/2017, Brigadier-General Wowo Nasir, said the Institute was saddled with designing strategies and policies for the government including the Military.

Nasir urged the government to continue to improve the institution with more funding for research, policy research and more facilities, especially E-Library and amenities.

He said his participation in the Institute had widened his horizon and understanding of governance, policy and strategy.