NIPCO completes four CNG stations in Lagos

NIPCO Plc says it has completed four Compressed Natural Gas stations in Lagos, set for inauguration by May.

Nagendra Verma, the Managing Director of NIPCO Gas Limited, disclosed this during an interaction with newsmen on Sunday in Lagos.

Verma, who highlighted the significance of CNG as a viable alternative fuel, commended the Federal Government’s initiative in promoting gas as an alternative fuel.

He affirmed NIPCO’s commitment to supporting the initiative while emphasising the company’s extensive involvement in AutoCNG development since 2009.

He also spoke on the company’s partnership with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd to construct 35 AutoCNG stations in phases.

“The completion of these CNG stations in Lagos marks a significant milestone, offering motorists an alternative to petrol amidst long queues at filling stations.

“The facilities would be opened for commercial operations within April and May to become the first of its kind in the state which is now contending with long queues at filling stations,” Verma stated.

He further outlined pricing details, noting the competitive rates of AutoCNG compared to traditional fuels.

The NIPCO boss expressed confidence in AutoCNG being the preferred fuel, especially with government support and media advocacy.

According to him, the company has identified 19 CNG station locations and had received stage-wise approval from the Nigerian National Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) and other statutory authorities.

Verma, who assured sustainability of supply after commissioning, said that currently, for cars, taxis and Kekes; AutoCNG is sold at N200 per standard cubic feet scm against the petrol price of N610 per litre, in Lagos and N230 per scm against the PMS price of N670 per litre in Abuja.

The managing director further informed that similarly for heavy commercial vehicles; AutoCNG is being sold at N260 per scm against the AGO price of N1250 per litre in Lagos and N290 per scm against the AGO price of N1300 per litre in Abuja.

“NIPCO Gas is sure that with the continuous focus and push by current government, AutoCNG will become the choice fuel for Nigeria, which has the potential to reduce the pressure on importation as well as on forex.

“AutoCNG is a project for masses and of national cause and importance, adding, “We are sure once expanded across Nigeria; it will surely and definitely relieve the masses and motorists from high fuel cost.

“We continuously seek blessing and support of the government and media to make AutoCNG a reliever, cleaner and greener fuel of Nigeria,” he added.

Speaking on the company’s strategy, Verma said, initially, the company started with Benin City and expanded the AutoCNG network to Ibafo in Ogun State and later on in Kogi State.

He stressed further that with the initiatives and clear mandate by the current government, the AutoCNG network also expanded to Abuja FCT, Ibadan in Oyo State and Oron in Akwa Ibom State.

He said that NIPCO gas presently operates 15 AutoCNG stations across Nigeria and CNG vehicles from Lagos can travel up to Abuja and Kaduna by taking CNG from the in-between NIPCO Gas AutoCNG stations.