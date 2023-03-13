NIMC partners NIS to improve passport services partnership

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), has devised a framework with the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), to improve the passport services through the timely verification of the National Identification Number (NIN).

This is contained in a statement issued by the Head, Corporate Communications of NIMC, Kayode Adegoke, Monday in Abuja.

He said that the arrangement was is in furtherance of the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy’s directive to streamline passport application, renewal and issuance processes.

“Consequently, a NIN verification fee will be charged for each Nigerian passport application for this service.

“The applicable NIN verification fee in Nigeria is N1,000, those of African countries is $5 while it is $15 for other countries or the Naira equivalents in other foreign currencies.

”NIMC and NIS have agreed on a revised applicant journey that would significantly improve the speed of passport issuance/re-issuance and reduce the traffic visiting the NIS office(s),” he said, Adegoke said that NIN service fees and the new NIS process would commence from April 1, 2023.