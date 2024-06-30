NIMC front-end partner, Slogani Consults, disowns verification platform ANYVERIFY

Slogani Consults Nigeria Limited, a front-end partner of the National Identity Management Commission, has disowned online verification platform, ANYVERIFY.

In distancing itself from the activities of the platform, the company’s Management issued a disclaimer on Saturday.

The disclaimer read: “This is to inform the general public that SLOGANI CONSULTS NIGERIA LIMITED, a front-end partner with National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), has never had any business dealings with any online verification platform called ANYVERIFY.

“ANYVERIFY is a fraudulent platform, these are hackers, criminals and impersonators parading themselves as a verification platform.

“Slogani Consults Nigeria Limited wishes to use this medium to dissociate itself from this fraudulent verification platform (ANYVERIFY) and also to notify the general public that anyone who does business with them does so at their own risk.”