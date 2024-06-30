2024: President Federation Cup: Angels, Warriors are champions

Rivers Angels of Port Harcourt won their ninth title and El-Kanemi Warriors of Maiduguri won their third title as Nigeria’s National Cup, now known as President Federation Cup, grand finale took place at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Lagos on Saturday.

The women’s final was an enthralling encounter between the Angels from Garden City and Naija Ratels from Abuja.

It kicked off at 1pm beside the Lagos Waterfront and was decided by a goal scored from the penalty spot by Blessing Okpe right before the half-time whistle.

Coach Whyte Ogbonda, who lifted his first trophy as head coach, praised his players for their dedication, resilience and hard work.

Ogbonda said: “This victory is a testament to the team’s resilience and determination.

“We are thrilled to be champions of the President Federation Cup.”

Naija Ratels’ head coach, Bankole Olowookere, commended his young squad for their progress to the final.

Olowookere said: “Although we did not get the desired result, I am proud of my players for their fighting spirit.

“We will learn from this experience and come back stronger.”

In the men’s final, El-Kanemi Warriors put up a fabulous show to subdue hard-fighting Abia Warriors 2-0 in a game that kept spectators on the edges of their seats for long periods.

Nimble-footed midfielder Nasiru Salihu, who would be crowned Most Valuable Player of the competition, dazzled in the middle of the park and scored both goals to postpone Abia Warriors’ glory day.

Victory earned El-Kanemi Warriors, who won the trophy in 1991 and 1992, a ticket to represent Nigeria in next season’s CAF Confederation Cup, alongside Enyimba FC of Aba.

The Minister of Sports Development, Senator John Owan Enoh; Acting Governor of Borno State, Umar Usman; and President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Ibrahim Musa Gusau, were among the dignitaries as Nigeria’s Cup final returned to its birth place by the Lagos Waterfront.

There were also representatives of the Governors of Lagos and Abia States, Nigeria’s FIFA Member Amau Pinnick, top officials of the Lagos State Government, Members of the NFF Executive Committee, Members of the NFF Congress and Directors of the NFF and Lagos State Football Association.

AWARDS

Women’s competition

Winner: Rivers Angels (N25 million)

Runner-Up: Naija Ratels (N10 million)

MVP: Blessing Okpe (Rivers Angels FC)

Top Scorer: Agama Ziperefeghe (Naija Ratels FC)

Best Goalkeeper: Agatha Thompson (Rivers Angels FC)

Men’s competition

Winner: El-Kanemi Warriors (N50 million)

Runner-Up: Abia Warriors (N20 million)

MVP: Nasiru Salihu (El-Kanemi Warriors FC)

Top Scorer: Emmanuel Ogbole (Kwara United FC)

Best Goalkeeper: Ali Ishaku (Abia Warriors FC).