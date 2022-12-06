NIMASA bags award for tax compliance, CSR initiative

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has won the ‘Corporate Organisation Award’ by the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN).

The agency’s Director General, Dr Bashir Jamoh, was also honoured with the 2022 ‘Outstanding Service to Taxation Profession’ award by CITN.

NIMASA Assistant Director, Public Relations, Osagie Edward, said this in a statement issued Tuesday in Lagos.

According to Edward, NIMASA was recognised for its exemplary record of tax-compliance and corporate social responsibility initiatives, including its nationwide distribution of relief materials to internally displaced persons.

“This, as well as donations of Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) equipment meant to uplift the economically challenged in various states of the federation,” he said.

He noted that Jamoh on the other hand was nominated for his award due to his commitment global best practices in the provision of maritime services in Nigeria.

Recall that Jamoh was conferred with the Officer of the Federal Republic (OFR) honour by President Muhammadu Buhari earlier this year





