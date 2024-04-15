Trending
Nigeria’s inflation rate hits 33.2%

NBS, National Bureau of Statistics
Nigeria’s inflation has risen to a new 29-year high of 33.2 percent in March 2023 from the 31.70 percent recorded in the previous month.

This is according to the latest data from the National Bureau of Statistics, which was released on Monday.

The last time Nigeria’s annual inflation rate soared to the current levels was in 1996.

