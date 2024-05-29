Nigerian students in UK Teeside University: FG intervenes 

A delegation, to be led by a representative of the Nigerian Embassy in the United Kingdom, Ambassador Christian Okeke, and leaders of the Nigerian Students Union in UK will visit the Management of Teesside University to intervene in the allegations of unfair and unjust deportation order served on some Nigerian students in the middle of their studies.

The decision to visit the management of the university was taken at the end of a virtual meeting on Sunday.

The meeting involved Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission; Ambassador Okeke; Yemi Soile, President, Nigerian Students Union UK, and many of the affected students at the meeting on Sunday.

The affected students passionately narrated their ordeal and were optimistic of a positive intervention.

During the meeting, the Chairman of NIDCOM appealed to the students to remain calm and not to take laws into their hands, while appealing to the university to treat the students with justice and fairness.

Ambassador Okeke spoke in the same vein.

It will be recalled that on May 22, 2024, some students of Teesside University from Nigeria staged a protest following the directives by the University authorities for them to leave the UK on the allegations that some of the students defaulted in paying their school fees.