Nigerian murdered in Kenya alongside Kenyan lover

Puzzles still surround the death of a Kenyan woman together with her Nigerian lover who were found murdered.

Rachel Kanini received a call from her boyfriend, identified as Olujobi Gbenga, informing her that he had been involved in an accident near Muthaiga.

Before she arrived, Mr Gbenga is said to have called Ms Kanini again to inform her that he had been arrested by people claiming to be police officers and that he needed her to accompany him to a police station to record a statement.

These are the last moments and interactions shared by close friends of Ms Kanini on a WhatsApp group formed exclusively for her closest friends ahead of her burial in Tala, Machakos next week.

A close friend revealed that she was in a jovial mood prior to her last call off distress.

“She contacted me on the day she disappeared to tell me that she was worried that her husband had called to inform her that he had been involved in an accident and was on his way to the scene. She said, pray for my husband, he has been involved in an accident. A few minutes later, she called to say he had been arrested by people claiming to be police officers,” the anonymous friend told Nation.

Mr Gbenga never disclosed which police station the alleged police officers claimed to be from.

A source at City Mortuary told Nation on Friday that the two were apparently tied from behind, tortured and then beaten with a blunt object before being burnt to death.

Mr Gbenga’s car was later burnt to ashes to hide any evidence linking the killers to him.

“It seems that they were killed by people who knew them very well and their killers made sure that no trace was left behind to link them to the killing. They were brought here by police officers from Ruai and were detained unknown until recently when their families came here and identified them after many hours,” a mortuary attendant told Nation.

Police sources say that it was difficult at the moment to ascertain what could have been the motive for the killing.

In most cases, a love triangle, a business deal gone sour or a business rivalry have been linked to such killings.