Nigerian females break barriers, dominate 2024 Nigeria’s Olympic team, by Tony Nezianya

When the Nigerian contingent sets sail to participate in the upcoming Olympic Games, tagged: “2024 Paris Games,” Team Nigeria, as they are known, will be dominated by the womenfolk. It is great news that Team Nigeria will have a strong representation of female athletes at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, which will run from July 26 to August 11 in Paris.

This is no doubt a testament to the growing prowess and capabilities of Nigerian women in various sports.

A female athlete like Adekuoroye Adegoroye, OLY, a wrestling athlete and a talented woman in a male-dominated sport, was among the earliest to wrestle her way to an Olympic ticket.

This was followed by Elizabeth Anyanacho, Oly, a Taekwondoist, who has broken into reckoning as a gold medal prospect for the country if well-managed.

In Canoeing and Cycling, one athlete in each sport has secured the right to don the national colours at the Games.

In Athletics, six persons have so far picked the tickets but the females have the upper hand. The women include Tobi Amusan, the world record holder in the 100 metres Hurdles event.

In women’s Basketball, Nigeria will be represented by a 12-member team, known as D’ Tigress, that qualified at the expense of regional arch-rivals Senegal.

And in women’s soccer, the 22-member national team, the Super Falcons, have showcased their talent and earned the opportunity to compete at the Mundiale.

The Super Falcons secured a 1-0 win from the first leg at home in Abuja and, in the return leg a week later in Pretoria, held host South Africa to a goalless draw before their passionate home fans, thus picking the ticket.

“It’s wonderful to see women breaking barriers and excelling in their respective sports,” remarked Mary Onyali, OLY, a Silver medalist in the Olympics, who in her heyday dominated the 100, 200 and the relays.

Their achievements not only highlight their abilities but also inspire and empower other women to pursue their dreams in sports.

The qualification of female athletes in canoeing and cycling further adds to the diversity and representation within Team Nigeria.

As they say in Igbo, one of Nigeria’s main languages: “Nwanyi Bu Ife,” meaning: “Women are invaluable,” re-echoing the importance of women’s contributions to societal growth and sports too

“The success of these female athletes in qualifying for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games is a testament to their hard work, dedication, and skill,” noted Engr. Habu Ahmed Gumel, President, Nigeria Olympic Committee, who doubles as IOC lone member for Nigeria.

They will undoubtedly make Team Nigeria proud and show the world the strength and talent of Nigerian women in sports.

Also Read:

“Whether from males or females, what Nigeria badly desires now is Olympic Gold to break the 1996 Jinx, which was the last time Nigeria won Olympic Gold medals,” restated Gumel.

In the 1996 Games, Nigeria won two Olympic Gold medals – in the men’s Soccer and women’s Long Jump.

. Nezianya is the spokesman of the Nigeria Olympics Committee.