Nigerian dramatists to immortalise Tinubu’s late mother on stage

Renowned dramatists, Prof. Ahmed Yerima and Ola Awakan, on Friday disclosed plans to immortalise President Bola Tinubu’s mother, late Alhaja Abibatu Mogaji, on stage with a play, titled: “Abibatu Mogaji, the Opera.”

Awakan, Executive Producer of the play, made this known at a news conference he addressed in Lagos State.

He said the play would be premiered on June 15 in Abuja and June 23 in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that late Alhaja Mogaji was a business magnate and the Iyaloja of Lagos.

Mogaji was born on October 16, 1916 and died June 15, 2013.

Awakan said that after the premier, the play would go on a tour of major cities in the country.

According to him, the play is also to commemorate late Mogaji’s 11th year remembrance anniversary.

He said: “The play: ‘Abibatu Mogaji, the Opera,’ is to celebrate the journey to success of one of the most powerful women leaders in the political landscape of Nigeria, and a very successful business magnate.

“The unveiling of the project is also a birthday gift to President Tinubu as he marks his 72nd birthday.”

In his remarks, Yerima said his interest in the play was to tell the story of a great woman who withered all storm to become successful and also raised a child who is now the president of Nigeria.

Also Read

He said the project was also to celebrate the strength of motherhood by spotlighting the pains, joy, struggle and successes of Mogaji and to highlight the benefits of political mentorship.

“This is also to chronicle the genesis of praise singing in grassroots politics in Nigeria and showcase the revolution of productive structural market business in Nigeria,” he said.