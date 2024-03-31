Nigerian actress down with breast cancer

For former Miss Tolotolo in Wale Adenuga Productions‘ Papa Ajasco television comedy of the late 1990s, its indeed precarious times.

Real name Enitan Bakare, the erstwhile beautiful actress is now a shadow of her old vivacious self, having been battling with breast cancer since 2020.

In the course of the battle, she has had to remove one breast to get rid of the malignant lumps; but unfortunately, the malignant tumours resurfaced in her second breast six months later, jeopardizing its existence and threatening her life.

Also Read:

However, Bakare, 47, says she does not want to remove her only breast but is preparing ring to take out the lumps before they spread further.

However, she is financially drained, having spent all she ever made or worked for in her entire life, battling the disease.

According to her, help has been scarce in coming from all quarters and far between. She even had to visit her old employer, Wale Adenuga Productions, but according to her, “I only met Baba’s son; he told me they would get back, but nothing has come from them. I even went to Uncle Bisi Olatilo, who did a TV flick for me, soliciting help from the public, but you won’t believe it, I only got N15,000.”

She has also reached out to the Actors Guild but nothing. So now she’s at her wit’s end, and almost desperate.

“Most times, I would do one test, but lack of funds to commence treatment would make the test expire, such that when I now raise money for treatment, they would tell me that I should go and re-do the test. A vicious cycle, you may call it.”

Nonetheless, Bakare who played the lead actor on AIT’s number one solo drama, School for Mischief around 1994/95, remains resolute and hanging on to life.

“I am appealing for help on all fronts. I don’t want to die. I need money to remove the lumps that have grown again, so I can recommence my chemotherapy and radiotherapy. I don’t want them to cut off my second breast; I’m a woman for God’s sake! However, if removing it will make me live, then I will because the lumps are very big.”

Asked exactly how much she needs for further treatment, Bakare said: “I can’t say. I’ve spent all that I have already and lost count. N1million, N2million, N5million… I just want to get through this ordeal and live my normal life. I don’t mind if any good-spirited individual or corporate organisation wants to sponsor my treatment.”

Before her illness, Bakare had also featured in Zeb Ejiro’s Extreme Measures alongside Jim Iyke (2000); she also did a Yoruba movie Asiri eko which also featured Bukky Wright, Sola Sobowale and several other stars.

“My account number is: Enitan Bakare Access Bank: 1600249088. God bless you as you reach out,” she said.