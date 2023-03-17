NigeriaDecides: Police order investigation on MC Oluomo threat video 

Lagos Commissioner of Police CP Idowu Owohunwa, has ordered the Cybercrimes Unit of the Command to commence immediate and comprehensive investigation into various incendiary and inciting videos making the rounds on social media in relation to Saturday elections.

This is contained in a press release signed by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin.

CP Owohunwa, while condemning in the strongest terms, sharing of the videos, assured Lagosians that the brains and motives behind the videos will be unmasked and those found culpable dealt with in accordance with the Cybercrimes Prohibition and Prevention Act 2015.

He equally assured that the outcome of the investigation would be made public in the interest of transparency and public accountability.

Meanwhile, while the investigative process is advancing, Hundeyin disclosed that CP Owohunwa has urged voters to disregard the videos and proceed to exercise their franchise as adequate and improved security has been put in place at various polling units and collation centres across the state.

Similarly, the Command warned all persons allegedly planning to foment trouble before, during and after the elections to jettison the idea, threatening that anyone who is caught would be made to face the full wrath of law.

The Command enjoined members of the public to promptly reach the police on any of the following numbers to report any misconduct relating to the security of the electoral process: 08127155132, 08065154338, 08063299264, 08039344870.